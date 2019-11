CUMBERLAND – Keith R. Burner, 61, of Cumberland, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019 in Scarborough. Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.

