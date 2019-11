PORTER – Rodney “Rod” E. Moody Sr., 73, of Porter, passed away on October 27, 2019.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com. A visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish, Maine.

