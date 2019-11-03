SCARBOROUGH – Roger Madison Young Sr., 94, of Cumberland, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.

A good man is one whose warmth, wisdom, and humor have earned him the respect of his friends and family …someone who makes this world a better place in which to live.

Roger was born on July 10, 1925, at Camp Ellis, Saco, the son of Arthur Tripp Young and Cora Havens.

He moved to Cumberland at the age of eight and remained there his entire life. He graduated from Greely Institute in 1943.

He entered the U.S. Army Air Corps after high school in 1943, serving in the Pacific theater. Upon return to the U.S., he was in the Army Reserve, then the Army National Guard as a drill sergeant for the next 32 years. He retired from the military in July 1985.

Roger worked at Burnham & Morrill in Portland as a stationary engineer, from where he retired in 1987 after 34 years.

Roger spent many years active in harness racing, as an owner, trainer and driver. He stabled at the Cumberland Fairgrounds. He retired from the horse business in 2000, and at the age of 75, took up golfing as a pastime.

As a 60-year member of the Masons, he served as Master for two years at Deering Lodge #183 in Portland. He was a member of Scottish Right, and the Sojourners. He was also a member of Kora Temple, where he participated in the Legion of Honor and Royal Guard.

Roger was also a board member for Maine Charitable Mechanics Association, and served as vice president and interim president.

In 1956, he married Anita Yeoman in Cumberland. He married his second wife, Madeline (Leonas) DeCoster, in 1987.

He is survived by his wife, Madeline, of Cumberland; his children, Roger Jr. and wife Lynda of Casco, Rory of Sumner, Ricky and wife Cindy of North Yarmouth, stepdaughters, Sandra Cassen of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Ruth DeCoster and partner Roger Anctil of Auburn, Mary Beale and husband James of Portland, and Ellen DeCoster and her husband James Dunckley of Atlanta, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, Roberta Reynolds of Newport News, Va., Dawn Plummer and husband Keith of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Gary Reynolds of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Rachel Cassen of Oregon, Jason Young of Casco, James Young of Portland, Christopher Young of Chicago, Ill., Abigail Young of North Yarmouth, Riley Young of Marathon, Fla., Seamus Kelley of Hixon,Tenn., Darby Chase and husband Brady of Sabattus, and Mason Beale of Portland; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his first wife; and five brothers, Donald, Walter, Robert, George and Philip.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Maine Veterans Home, A Unit, for their care and support of Roger and the family, as well.

The family invites you to attend a time of visitation on Friday Nov. 8 from 3-6 p.m. where a Masonic Service will be celebrated at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A graveside service and military honors will be held on Saturday Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Moss Side Cemetery in Cumberland.

In lieu of flowers, the

family asks that you

contribute to either:

Vet2Vet

P.O. Box 1205

Biddeford, ME 04005, or

Shriners Hospitals

for Children

516 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104.

