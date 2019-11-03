PORTLAND — The University of Southern Maine will host its annual job fair Thursday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sullivan Gym.
The job fair will feature more than 100 employers, including Bangor Savings Bank, Fluid Imaging Technologies, Goodwill Northern New England, MaineHealth, Sweetser and Wayfair.
The free event will include opportunities for students and community members to meet employers, inquire about jobs and internship opportunities and develop professional relationships. Free professional head shots also will be taken.
On Monday, Nov. 4, through Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Hub, students and alumni can receive tips
on researching job opportunities, creating resumes and dressing for success.
For additional information go to the USM 2019 Job Fair website.
