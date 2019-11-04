FALMOUTH — As part of its ongoing speaker series, Maine Audubon will host a talk by Kerry Hardy entitled “The Edge of the Word: Historic Human Ecology on the Coast of Maine,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.

Hardy’s talk will focus on the relationship of indigenous people to Maine’s seashore and will encompass everything from ecology to linguistics to creation stories.

The cost is $15. Go online to maineaudubon.org or call 781-2330 for tickets or more information.