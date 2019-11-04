FALMOUTH — Starting this week, the Falmouth Memorial Library will be open late on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. The library, which is temporarily located at the Mason-Motz Activity Center at 190 Middle Road, will be open until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Call 781-2351 for more information.

