Arrests

10/27 at 3:45 p.m. Ruseirene Dinanga, 18, of Horton Place, Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Jeff Smith on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/27 at 8:30 p.m. Tawnya J. Carlo, 37, of George Street, South Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Dennis Ryder on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/29 at 11:30 p.m. Mark Harley Rosebrook, 44, of Gray Road, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/17 at 1:34 p.m. Cheryl F. Smith, 50, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Steve Townsend on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/20 at 1:53 p.m. Two 14-year-olds and one 16-year-old were issued summonses on Route 1 by Officer Kurt Fegan on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/20 at 2:43 p.m. Joseph A. Young, 54, of County Road, Scarborough, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Sgt. George Savidge on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

10/25 at 5:03 p.m. Noise complaint on Winn Road.

10/25 at 8:51 p.m. Noise complaint on Brook Road.

10/26 at 9:49 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/26 at 2:13 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/26 at 6:13 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/26 at 7:31 p.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.

10/26 at 8:10 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Road.

10/27 at 11:08 a.m. Accident on Fundy Road.

10/27 at 2:40 p.m. Accident at Gray and Falmouth roads.

10/27 at 5:54 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on McKinley Road.

10/27 at 6:50 p.m. Accident on Hat Trick Drive.

10/28 at 7:24 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Winn Road.

10/28 at 7:32 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/28 at 7:50 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/28 at 10:17 a.m. Accident at Middle and Lunt roads.

10/28 at 4:22 p.m. Gas spill on Falmouth Road.

10/28 at 4:39 p.m. Assist Portland.

10/29 at 5:33 a.m. Alarm on Blueberry Lane.

10/29 at 3:58 p.m. Alarm on Homestead Lane.

10/29 at 7:37 p.m. Accident on Middle Road.

10/30 at 8:13 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Middle Road.

10/30 at 10:39 a.m. Structural fire on Foreside Road.

10/30 at 2:46 p.m. Alarm on Spruce Lane.

10/30 at 4:25 p.m. Fire on Oxford Woods Drive.

10/31 at 12:53 a.m. Criminal mischief on U.S. Route 1.

10/31 at 3:07 p.m. Accident at Bucknam and Middle roads.

10/31 at 4:43 p.m. Alarm on Edgewater Road.

10/31 at 4:49 p.m. Alarm on Gray Road.

10/31 at 9:40 p.m. Water issue on Hemlock Cove Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 36 calls from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.

