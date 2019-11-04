Arrests

11/3 at 12:59 a.m. Abdikadir Ahmed Nur, 19, of Aspen Court, Lewiston, was arrested on Durham Road by Officer Emily Lopez on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

11/2 at 9:11 a.m. Naomi Longworth, 44, of Percy Street, was issued a summons on Pownal Road by Officer William Brown on charges of driving to endanger and failure to notify of a motor vehicle accident.

11/3 at 12:59 a.m. Taniesha T. Knight, 18, of Waterville, was issued a summons on Durham Road by Officer Emily Lopez on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

10/28 at 11:42 a.m. Accident on Durham Road.

10/29 at 12:14 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/29 at 11:36 a.m. Trespassing on Hedgehog Mountain Road.

10/29 at 5:44 p.m. Accident on North Road.

10/29 at 10:25 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Durham Road.

10/30 at 7:55 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

10/31 at 7:51 a.m. Accident on Crown Court.

10/31 at 11:47 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/31 at 5:08 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mallett Drive.

11/1 at 6:55 p.m. Accident on Route 115.

11/2 at 2:09 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

11/2 at 6:02 a.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

11/2 at 9:11 a.m. Accident on Pownal Road.

11/2 at 12:27 p.m. Vandalism on Bow Street.

11/2 at 8:32 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

11/3 at 2:07 p.m. Accident on Route 196.

11/3 at 6:56 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4.

