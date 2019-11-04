SANFORD

St. Thomas School will host the Mingle, Jingle, Run 5K and Fair Saturday at the Sanford Memorial Gymnasium, located on 678 Main St.

The vendor fair will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested in vendor space at the fair can call (207) 324-5832. All proceeds support the school.

Registration for the race begins at 8 a.m., with the 5K walk/run starting at 9 a.m. Awards and prizes for the top finishers and those “best dressed” in line with the theme of “Mingle, Jingle, Run” will be given out. Advance registration is $25 for adults, $15 for those under the age of 18, and $10 for those 60 and over. Group rates are also available. To sign up, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/Sanford/StThomasAnnualRunForOurSchool5KRun. On the day of the run, registration will be $30 for all participants.

SOUTH WATERBORO

The Waterborough Historical Society will hold its annual Holiday Fair & Silent Auction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Grange Hall, at 31 West Road.

Check out the crafters on two floors, offering a variety of items and a break for lunch available downstairs. Purchase a goodie at the bake sale and bid on a bargain in the huge silent auction featuring items and gift cards donated by local merchants.

For a unique gift for someone who enjoys local history, peruse the table of society merchandise. Fore more details, call Jim Carll at 247-5878 or [email protected].

SCARBOROUGH

The Busy Angels Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday a the Scarborough Free Baptist Church, at 55 Mussey Road.

The event will feature a variety of crafters, baked goods, White Elephant items and luncheon items including lobster stew and corn chowder.

WINDHAM

A Holiday Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Windham Hill United Church of Christ, at 140 Windham Center Road.

The event will feature a silent auction, fine wood crafts, wreaths spray and holiday baskets, attic treasurers, books, feline products, costume jewelry, handcrafted specialty items, sweets and baked goods. Luncheon items also will be available for purchase, all sponsored by Windham Hill UCC Women’s Fellowship.

LOVELL

A Snowflake Holiday Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lovell United Church of Christ at 1174 Main St.

Items available for sale will include balsam wreaths, berry bowls, fir pillows, hand-knit hats and mittens, treasures table, gifts, books, a Christmas loft, baked goods and raffles, including a Thanksgiving basket raffle, painting raffle, afghan raffle, jewelry and lunch items. New this year is a Mini Mission Fair, offering an opportunity to make a donation or purchase fair trade gifts. A toy drive, to benefit children at Christmas, will be onsite, collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys.

