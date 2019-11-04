FARMINGTON — LEAP Inc.’s maintenance supervisor, Larry Lord, who was critically injured seven weeks ago in a propane explosion was upgraded from serious to fair condition Monday at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell died when the LEAP central office building blew up, and six firefighters and Lord were seriously or critically injured on Sept. 16.

All but one of the injured firefighters were flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland while Lord was flown to the Boston hospital the day of the explosion. Since then, all injured firefighters have returned home, and three of them are back to work on the department.

Lord is credited for helping to get nearly dozen employees out of the building and to safety prior to calling the fire department to report a smell of propane. Minutes later the building exploded.

Besides being LEAP’s maintenance supervisor, Lord, 61, of Jay is also the animal control officer in Livermore Falls and an avid hunter.

Farmington Fire Rescue Department returned to a “new normal” on Friday when it went back to fully covering and protecting Farmington. About 80 fire departments and several firefighters from different departments assisted Farmington with coverage for nearly seven weeks.

Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell, Capt. Scott Baxter and his father, firefighter Ted Baxter, are recovering at home. Deputy Fire Chief S. Clyde Ross, Capt. Tim “TD” Hardy and firefighter Joseph Hastings have returned to work.

Investigators discovered that some of the hundreds of gallons of propane pumped into a tank Sept. 13 had leaked from a broken line under the parking lot into the basement of LEAP’s building. What caused the leak and what sparked the explosion remain under investigation.

