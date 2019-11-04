It is sad that we might not be able to afford European cheeses in the U.S. anymore. There are some delicacies, that are not produced anywhere else. It is even sadder that the article didn’t mention cheeses made in the U.S. Saddest, there was no mention of cheeses made in Maine. What happened to “buy local, eat local”?

There are over 70 licensed creameries in Maine, making cheeses out of Maine cow, sheep, goat milk. One of these cheeses, made by Pineland Farms Dairy, just won an award at the World Cheese Championship held in Italy. Many of these cheeses have won awards at the American Cheese Society’s cheese competition (competing are cheeses made in the Americas), and at The Big E cheese competition (competing are cheeses made in New England).

No, we cannot make Manchego, Brie de Meaux, Appenzeller, or Harzer Roller here in Maine, just to name a few. But we do make a large variety of hard aged, soft ripened, washed rind, fresh, spreadable, etc. cheeses that are an amazing addition to any meal, cheese plate, or holiday spread.

Take a look at the Maine Cheese Guild’s website mainecheeseguild.org to find out more.

Dorothee Grimm

Scarborough

