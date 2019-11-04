With regard to the Oct. 29 Another View “Warren wise to avoid health finance trap,” Mr. Sullins made some very good points regarding the coverage of the Medicare for All debate in the media as being somewhat wanting.
The problem with the conversation of health care, for all, is that the narrative has to change in order for people to see the not only the social justice of single payer but the economic justice for consumers and employers.
The present “for-profit” system does an injustice to consumers and employers because it involves a smaller risk pool, thus higher premiums to cover those that don’t have insurance and employers are paying into plans with money that could be used for higher wages , investment in capital equipment,etc.
The new narrative should instead be a “health care tax” for everyone so the risk pool would be bigger, employers can do what they do best without worrying that their employees are with out insurance and everyone’s health care is covered. I can’t imagine that a “health care tax” would be nearly as onerous as the premiums we pay now if it was done on a national level.
When we start looking at what we dole out to insurance companies the thought of a national health tax doesn’t seem that daunting. We just need to change our frame of reference.
Jake Hawkins
Arundel
