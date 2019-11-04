HOLLIS & GOULDSBORO- Cora Marie Patterson, 98, passed away on Nov. 1, 2019, at The Inn at Sea Port Village in Ellsworth.She was born in Topsham, Maine on Feb. 26, 1921.Cora will always be remembered for her love of family as well as the enjoyment she had with braiding rugs, gardening and attending church. For years, she attended St. Anne’s Church in Gorham.She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; her son, Daniel; and siblings, Cecile, Paul and Wilfred.Cora is survived by her grandchildren, Tammy Herrick and Robert Patterson; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Corinne, Derek, and Andrew; sisters, Georgette York and Loretta Dircke.A Catholic graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m., at Hillcrest Cemetery, Plains Road in Hollis.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

