BRUNSWICK – Fernando R. “Fred” Cantu, 54, of Shulman Drive, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. He was born in Great Lakes, Illinois, on June 2, 1965, the son of Fernando Cantu and Diana Clark. On July 22, 1989, he married Patricia Grace and they enjoyed 30 years together. Fred retired from the U.S. Navy as a Senior Chief in 2008 after 22 years of service. He worked for the Town of Harpswell for 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, hunting, and playing saxophone in local bands. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Fernando (Calli), and Matthew. Also surviving are his mother, Diana, father, Fernando and stepmother, Genoveva, brother, Alex (Jennifer), sister, Rossana, and nephews, Nathan (Rachel), Jeremy, Trajan, and Tristan.

Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A funeral service with military honors will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 7, at the funeral home.

Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Memorial Donations

may be made to:

Wreaths Across America at

wreathsacrossamerica.org



Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous