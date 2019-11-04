BATH – Kathleen Lacasse passed away on Oct. 28, 2019. She was the daughter of James and Kay (McAntee) Peros, wife of John Lacasse, brother of Gene Peros and sister Mary Catherine Peros. She is survived by her significant other Diane Nicol and her brother Shane E. Peros and sister-in-law Barbara Peros and brother James A. Peros Jr. and sister-in-law Peggy Peros.

Kathleen went to Saint Mary’s High School and graduated from Mount Holyoke College. Kathleen was the Past President of the Tropicana Social Club, President of Coasters, Outreach Committee for Bath Methodist Church, Member of the Bath Senior Center, and Eucharistic Minister for Saint Mary’s Church. Kathleen worked at her family’s company for many years the Old Yarmouth Inn & Manor, E.G. Swift’s in Osterville, Mass., Owner of the Cat’s Meow Gift Shop, and the Spa At Seaboard Lane. Kathleen was an avid reader, interior decorator, and cat advocate.

A Celebration Of Life to be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Bath Methodist Church, 340 Oak Grove Ave., Bath ME 04530.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Paw in the Door

14 Winter St.

Bath, ME 04530 or at

www.pawinthedoor.org

