PORTLAND – Louis Edward Cyr, 80, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Seaside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Ed was born on Dec. 6, 1938, in Houlton, Maine, a son of the late Lewis and Anna (DeMerchant) Cyr. He graduated from Houlton High School in 1958. For the next several years, Ed worked at Woolworths, Dunn Funeral Home and he also helped at his father’s pool hall. However, his life changed for the better when his sister introduced him to Betty Rounds who was visiting from Portland. Little did they know, that initial meeting would be the beginning of a 40-year marriage.

Ed and Betty were married on July 28, 1979, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. They made their home in Portland and as a couple became very involved with the Cathedral, giving selflessly to better the church and their community. He was member of the Knights of Columbus Cheverus Council #2344, where one of his favorite events was the Tootsie Roll Drive. In addition to his community involvement, he was a dedicated employee of B & M Baked Beans, retiring in 2004 after 25 years of service.

When he wasn’t working or doing something for the church, Ed enjoyed watching old movies, listening to Lawrence Welk or taking casino trips. It’s noted that Ed passed away on Halloween, his favorite holiday. Ed loved Halloween because of the joy he saw on the children’s faces when he would give them candy and compliment them on their costumes. He was the type of man who took pleasure in the little things of God’s creations – a smiling child or petting Connie’s cat, Gigi. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his beautiful wife and boss, Betty. Ed was a very thoughtful and loving man with a big heart. He will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by: Earle and Clarence Cyr, Madeline Reynolds, Phyllis Murphy, Yvonne Lovelette, Elizabeth Jenkins and Margaret Parker.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Elizabeth “Betty” (Rand Rounds) Cyr of Portland; stepdaughters, Connie Reagan of Portland and Linda Ricchio and husband Joe of Yarmouth; Grandchildren: Scott Reagan of Hawaii, Joe Ricchio of Yarmouth, Lisa Ricchio of Yarmouth; siblings, Marie Jenkins of Houlton, Janice Lovelette of Bangor, Leland Cyr of Houlton and many nieces and nephews.

The Cyr family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Seaside, especially Dee, and Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care Ed received.

Visiting hours celebrating Ed’s life will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 2-4 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. To view Ed’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to

the Cathedral of the

Immaculate Conception

307 Congress Street

Portland, ME 04101

