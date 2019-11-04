WOOLWICH – Spencer Braeden Dyer, 20, of Dana Mill Road, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Brunswick on Sept. 4, 1999, a son of Daniel R. and Susan (Onorato) Dyer.

He graduated from Morse High School in the class of 2017. He was previously employed at The Cabin Restaurant, seasonal at L.L. Bean in Freeport and the Tire Warehouse in Topsham. He was currently employed fulltime at L.L. Bean.

He enjoyed hiking and driving his Miata.

He is survived by his mother, Susan Dyer of Brunswick, his father, Daniel R. Dyer of Woolwich, one brother, Logan Dyer of Brunswick, maternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Onorato of Wiscasset, paternal grandmother, Una Dyer of Brunswick and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his best friends, Lynda Abell and Arthur Parmley, both of Bath, and his beloved sidekick, Lua, the cat.

There will be no services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

