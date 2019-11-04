SOUTH PORTLAND – Mr. Stanley F. Frank, Sr., 83, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, with his loving family by his side.

Visiting hours celebrating Stan’s life will be held on Wednesday, November 6, from 4-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Thursday, November 7, at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

