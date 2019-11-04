Arrests



10/28 at 2:07 p.m. Benjamin R. Cote, 39, of North Hampton, New Hampshire, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/28 at 4:40 p.m. Benjamin R. Cote, 39, of North Hampton, New Hampshire, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/28 at 5:36 p.m. Robert McKinney, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Cody Forbes on an outstanding warrant.

10/28 at 9:03 p.m. Ahmed H. Ahmed, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Cody Forbes on two outstanding warrants.

10/29 at 8 a.m. Caroline T. Hadilakson, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer James Keddy on charges of failure to obtain a Maine license and passing a stopped school bus with flashing lights.

10/29 at 12:59 a.m. Alan L. Beaucage, 43, of Alna, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Jacob Gibbs on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and violation of conditional release.

10/29 at 11:18 a.m. Steven Konyaki, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Daniel Knight on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

10/29 at 3:49 p.m. James R. Emerton, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Pembroke Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on six outstanding warrants.

10/29 at 9:17 p.m. Maureen M. Quidgeon, 53, of Thomaston, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer Mark Mitchell on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

10/30 at 12:16 a.m. Marla P. Palau, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on an outstanding warrant.

10/30 at 12:56 p.m. Peter D. McGowan, 59, address unlisted, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of public drinking.

10/30 at 3:27 p.m. Michael P. Hale, 49, address unlisted, was arrested on York Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of public drinking.

10/30 at 3:27 p.m. Lincoln A. Little, 56, address unlisted, was arrested on York Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of public drinking.

10/30 at 6:02 p.m. Justin Timothy Warren, 32, address unlisted, was arrested on Harvard Street by Officer Justin Fritz on three charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and an outstanding warrant.

10/30 at 10:55 p.m. Abdirahim Abdudallahi Ali, 18 of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Timothy Farris on an outstanding warrant.

10/31 at 12:51 a.m. Brandon T. Cookson, 30, of Boothbay was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Kevin Nielsen on charges of aggravated criminal mischief and failure to give correct name or date of birth.

10/31 at 11:39 a.m. Rodney A. Dixon, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

10/31 at 10:09 p.m. Abdihamit Ali, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Kyle McIlwaine on an outstanding warrant.

11/2 at 10:17 a.m. Robert Vito Molloy, 50, of Lewiston, was arrested on Warren Avenue by Officer Darrel Gibson on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/1 at 3:38 a.m. Lyfti Volksmyth, 44, of Westbrook, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer Paul King on a charge of disorderly conduct.

11/1 at 2:20 p.m. Dustin W. Jones, 22, of Windham, was arrested on Congress Street, by Officer Roland Lachance on charges of forgery and negotiating a worthless instrument.

11/1 at 4:32 p.m. Carolyn Allen, 52, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant.

11/1 at 6:18 p.m. Yanick Musoni, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Greenleaf Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of assault.

11/1 at 10:19 p.m. John Jackson, 73, of Biddeford, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/2 at 2:20 a.m. Sharri L. James, 55, of South Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Kyle McIlwaine on a charge of disorderly conduct.

11/2 at 2:26 p.m. Brian Bancroft, 28, address unlisted, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Mark Keller on an outstanding warrant.

11/2 at 2:37 p.m. James R. Clukey, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on two outstanding warrants.

11/2 at 3:04 p.m. Aaron Dansky, 34, of Westbrook, was arrested on Kennebec Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on two outstanding warrants and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

11/2 at 6:16 p.m. Brenden Curry, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Cody Forbes on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

11/2 at 7:57 p.m. Hai Phan, 47, of South Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on an outstanding warrant.

11/2 at 9:10 p.m. Philip A. Candelmo, 44, address unlisted, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Justin Fritz on three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/2 at 10:10 p.m. Karin A. Merchant, 58, of Cumberland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating under the influence.

11/2 at 10:24 p.m. Bonfils Hakizimana, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Kyle McIlwaine on a charge of assault.

11/3 at 1:04 a.m. Ryan Ray, 25, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of criminal mischief.

11/3 at 3:42 a.m. Sherry Petersen, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Read Street byOfficer John Nelson on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/3 at 10:53 p.m. Randal Horr, 59, of Rumford, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: