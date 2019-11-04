PORTLAND — The mayor, city councilors, city manager and city staff will attend annual district meetings this month to discuss neighborhood issues and answer questions from the public.

The meeting in District 1, hosted by Councilor Belinda Ray, will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at East End School. Councilor Spencer Thibodeau will host the District 2 meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Reiche Community Center. The meeting in District 3, hosted by Councilor Brian Batson, will be held at 6:30 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Rowe Elementary School. Councilor Justin Costa will host the District 4 meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Presumpsot Elementary School, and Councilor Kimberly Cook will host the District 5 meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Casco Bay High School.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: