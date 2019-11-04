Portland will host the National Governors Association’s 2020 summer meeting in August, the first time Maine has hosted the meeting since 1983.

The meeting – a convening of the nation’s governors to share public policy ideas and discuss trends – will be held Aug. 5-7, which will coincide with Maine’s bicentennial and the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage. Many of the leading advocates for women’s suffrage campaigned for the cause in Maine, dating back to the 19th century.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement that she is “thrilled” to host the annual meeting.

“When I took office, it was important to me that Maine engage with the nation’s governors to demonstrate that they would have a partner in tackling the serious issues confronting us. Since then, I have joined Democratic and Republican governors from across the country to focus on health care, the opioid crisis, the economy, transportation and National Guard issues,” Mills said in a statement.

Some of the topics at previous meetings include health care, infrastructure, child nutrition, education reform and transportation.

