SOUTH PORTLAND — Susan Henderson and Kate Bruzgo were elected in a five-way race to fill two at-large seats on the City Council.

Henderson received 2,316 votes and Bruzgo received 1,502 votes to come out on top against Margaret Brownlee, Richard Carter and Mary Drymon DeRose.

Longtime councilor Maxine Beecher didn’t run again. Except for a year off in 2013, Beecher has served on the council since 2003.

Jennifer Kirk, who challenged Thomas Fournier for the city School Board seat, was elected as the District 1 representative by a vote of 2,463-1,201. District 1 includes Ferry Village, Lovett’s Field, Willard and Breakwater.

The District 2 seat will go unfilled; incumbent Nicole Wiesendanger took out papers but did not return them.

In the only other vacancy, Matthew Beck ran unopposed for a five-year term representing South Portland and Cape Elizabeth as trustee of the Portland Water District.

According to City Clerk Emily Scully, candidates for the school board and council will be sworn in at inauguration on Monday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. at City Hall.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: