Abby Allen, Biddeford field hockey: The junior center midfield scored two goals and assisted a third as the Tigers defeated Massabesic, 3-1, in the Class A South championship game.

Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat boys’ cross country: A senior, Berry-Gaviria successfully defended his Class A state title with the fastest time of the day – 15 minutes, 51.76 seconds – at Twin Brook Recreation Area. He also led the Eagles to a team state title for the first time since 1994.

Neve Cawley, Cheverus girls’ soccer: A junior goalkeeper, Cawley denied two shots and watched another sail wide during a penalty-kick shootout that resulted in a 1-0 victory over Gorham in a Class A South semifinal. In 110 minutes of regulation and overtime, Cawley made six saves for her 12th shutout of the season.

Sophie Dickson, Yarmouth volleyball: The sophomore setter had 25 assists and 12 service points as Yarmouth defeated Cape Elizabeth, 3-0, for the Class B state championship. She had 12 assists and seven service points in the clinching set.

Annika Hester, Falmouth volleyball: The junior outside hitter had 30 kills, 12 service points and two blocks as Falmouth defeated Scarborough, 3-1, for the Class A state title. She had 11 kills in the decisive set.

Riley Linn, York football: The senior scored four touchdowns and intercepted a pass as the Wildcats defeated Poland, 49-16, in a Class C South quarterfinal. It was York football’s first playoff victory since 2014.

Sofie Matson, Falmouth girls’ cross country: A junior, Matson won her third straight Class A state title by running the 5K course at Twin Brook in 17:52.02 – a fraction off the course record she set a week earlier at the Southern Maine regional. No other girl ran faster than 19 minutes at the state meets.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »