YARMOUTH — Yarmouth Community Services is seeking volunteers to help build boardwalks at the Riverfront Woods Preserve, where help will be needed from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Nov. 12. Contact parks specialist Erik Donohoe at [email protected] to sign up or for more information.
