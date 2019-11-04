Arrests

10/28 at 11:51 p.m. Peter D. Mote, 39, of Hawthorne Road, North Yarmouth, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Michael Pierce on charges of operating under the influence and speeding 30-plus miles per hour over the limit.

11/2 at 6:09 p.m. Joshua D. Spaulding, 21, of Pinkham Brook Road, Durham, was arrested on West Elm Street by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued for the period Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

Fire calls

10/28 at 7:25 a.m. Lines down on West Main Street.

10/28 at 9:59 a.m. Accident on Princes Point Road.

10/28 at 4:22 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/29 at 11:08 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

10/29 at 5:43 p.m. Accident on John Howland Drive.

10/29 at 6:02 p.m. Accident on Riverbend Drive.

10/30 at 4:38 p.m. Alarm on Baker Street.

10/31 at 2:44 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

10/31 at 3:08 p.m. Lines down on Gilman Road.

10/31 at 4:08 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/31 at 4:17 p.m. Lines down on Main Street.

11/1 at 9:43 a.m. Lines down on Yankee Drive.

11/1 at 9:56 a.m. Lines down on Cousins Street.

11/1 at 10:4 a.m. Lines down on Marshview Circle.

11/1 at 11:24 a.m. Lines down on Sisquisic Trail.

11/1 at 2:36 p.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

11/1 at 5:25 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/1 at 6:58 p.m. Lines down on Little John Road.

11/2 at 2:42 a.m. Alarm on Yankee Drive.

11/2 at 10:38 a.m. Abandoned motor vehicle on East Main Street.

11/2 at 12:50 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

