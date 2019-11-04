YARMOUTH — Winter parking restrictions begin on Nov. 15 and run through April 15. To make way for snowplows and snow removal, overnight on-street parking is prohibited. Violators will be subject to fines and possible towing. Call the Police Department at 846-3333 for more information.
