Greater Portland

Exhibits/Galleries

Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show by Ron Campbell, an animator of “Yellow Submarine,” Prism Analog, 34 Preble St., Portland, Friday, Nov. 8, 4-8 p.m.; Nov. 9, noon-6 p.m.; Nov. 10, noon-4 p.m.

“Serenity – 2019,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, opening of annual exhibit of paintings that evoke tranquility, through Nov. 30, www.richardboydartgallery.com.

Thursday 11/7

“Tall Tales and Short Stories” by Nancy Morgan Barnes opening reception: 5-7 p.m., Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St. Portland. On view to Nov. 30. Free, greenhutgalleries.me.

Friday 11/8

The Maine Animation Festival/ANIMAINE: 2 p.m. -midnight, animation from around the world, Best Western Merry Manor Inn, 700 Main St., South Portland. $9-$75, www.animaine.org.

The Women of Casco Bay Artisans Exhibition: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Casco Bay Artisans, 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. Free, cascobayartisans.com.

Saturday 11/9

Maine College of Art Open House: 11 a.m. -3 p.m., 522 Congress St., Portland. Free, www.meca.edu.

“Paperwork,” Opening Reception: 1-3 p.m., works on paper by Karen Adrienne, Kathleen Florance, Frank Mauceri, and Munira Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free, www.covestreetarts.com.

Ongoing

“Autumn,” featuring John Wilkinson at Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal, 1-4 p.m. Sundays or by appointment through Dec. 1, [email protected], 688-4468, www.junelacombesculpture.com.

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

Film

Friday 11/8

Maine Filmmaker Showcase: “Neptune,” 6:30 p.m., hosted by Maine Film Association and Portland Media Center at PMC, 516 Congress St., followed by a Q&A with filmmakers, www.mainefilm.org.

Wednesday 11/13

Merrill Film Society Screens “Detour,” (1945, NR), 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., free and open.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Museums

Thursday 11/14

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Opening Reception: Jack Montgomery and Ralph Gibson: “Appearances,” 6-8 p.m., Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; first Friday night of each month 5-8 p.m. with $2 admission, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to April 30, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Jan. 12, portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

Wednesday 11/6

#HOTSHOW 20: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St, Portland, all ages, $25.

Thursday 11/7

Big Wild – Superdream Tour: 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St, Portland, $22.

Noonday Concert Series: Luette Saul & Tina Davis, 12:15 p.m., First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Free.

Rachael & Vilray: 8 p.m. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $35.

Friday 11/8

El Malo: 10 p.m., Latin dance music blended with jazz, hiphop, funk, soul, and progressive rock, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com.

Happy Hour with Travis James Humphrey: 5-7 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Ikirenga cy’Intore – Rwandan Dance: 7 p.m., traditional Rwandan songs, dancing and drumming, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo Street, Portland. $10, www.brownpapertickets.com.

Patty Griffin: 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St, Portland. $40.

Saturday 11/9

3 Aces: 7 p.m., eclectic mix of roots music featuring strong vocals, Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $12, www.brownpapertickets.com.

Cul-de-Sax: 7 p.m. South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Free, southportlandlibrary.com.

Astral Meditations with Rob Byrd: 7 p.m., tranquil musical accompaniment to imagery of the cosmos, Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St, Portland. $8-$10.

The Kingdom Choir: 8 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $25-$60, portlandovations.org.

The Larry Williams Band: 8 p.m., swing, rhythm and blues, classic rock, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $12-$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Calypso Soldiers: 8:30 p.m., diverse blend of dance music. Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Sunday 11/10

Women’s Musician Showcase: 7 p.m., new and established women singers & songwriters of Portland & beyond. Blue, 650A Congress St, Portland. portcityblue.com.

Wednesday 11/13

Big Head Todd & the Monsters: 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St, Portland. $32.

Ongoing

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, 1 City Center, Portland. Free, www.bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Lungs,” Dramatic Repertory Company presents the Maine premiere, Nov. 8-17, off-kilter love story, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave.

“Papermaker,” by Maine author Monica Wood, Nov. 7-23, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, Thursdays, 7 p.m. pay-what-you-can; Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays 2 & 7:30 p.m., $18-$20.

Wednesday 11/6

Cherry Lemonade -It’s Drag Night, 7:30 & 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland, $5.

Creed Bratton of The Office, An Evening of Music and Comedy: 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $20.

Sunday 11/10

JT Habersaat: 7 p.m., Portland comedian and writer, Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St, Portland. $15, www.ticketmaster.com.

Midcoast

Film

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

“Tracking Spirit,” Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, exhibit of shamanic fiber art by Nancy Marstaller, Susan Mills and Sara Palumbo, through November.

Wren Pearson bright, fun, folk art-inspired paintings by Pownal artist, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Through Nov. 13, www.chocolatechurcharts.org.

Haitian Metal Art Show & Sale, by Konbit Sante Cap-Haitien Health Partnership, The Little Dog Coffee Shop, 87 Maine St., Brunswick, to Nov. 15.

Friday 11/8

Art Sale: opening reception 5-8 p.m., also Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., paintings, jewelry, photography, ceramics and mixed media, South Freeport Community Hall, 98 South Freeport Road.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“African/American: Two Centuries of Portraits,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, through Feb. 9.

“Assyria to America,” Walker Gallery at Bowdoin College Museum of Arts in Brunswick; examines the ancient and modern histories of Bowdoin’s six reliefs from ancient Nimrud, to Dec. 13.

Thursday 11/14 Insights: Bowdoin Slam Poets: 7 p.m. Students from Bowdoin Slam Poets Society, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free and open to the public. www.bowdoin.edu.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday to Nov. 10. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Friday 11/8

Between War and Here: Galilei Veterans Day Tour: 7 p.m., National Public Radio war correspondents Neal Conan and Anne Garrels with chamber group Ensemble Galilei, First Parish Congregational Church, 9 Cleaveland St, Brunswick. $10-$20, www.egmusic.com.

Saturday 11/9

Tom Acousti & Friends, 7 p.m., Ground Floor, 14 School St., Freeport, no cover, BYOB.

3 Aces: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, eclectic mix of roots music featuring strong vocals. $12.

Jud Caswell: 8 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Melanie: Woodstock Anniversary: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St, Bath.

Sunday 11/10

Oratorio Chorale presents G.F. Handel’s “Israel in Egypt”: 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick. $25, oratoriochorale.org.

Songwriters Open Mic: 6 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave, Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com.

Veterans’ Day Swing Fling with the Volunteers Jazz Band, 6:30 p.m., swing and big band era music to benefit Honor Flight Maine, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. visitbath.com.

Wednesday 11/13

Seaside Girls: 7:30 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. Free, www.explorefrontier.com.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance Middletown, Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. through Nov. 17. The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. Moving and funny play exploring the universe of a small American town, Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. through Nov. 17. The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. Moving and funny play exploring the universe of a small American town, https://www.theaterproject.com.

