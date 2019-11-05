BOWDOINHAM — Bowdoinham’s two incumbent candidates beat out Dean Beckwith in a three-way race for two seats on the board of selectmen in Tuesday’s election.

Jeremy Cluchey and David Engler were re-elected to three-year terms on the board with 504 and 509 votes, respectively. Both just finished serving their first term on the board.

Beckwith drew 141 votes.

“I am certainly very grateful for the confidence and the support that the voters of Bowdoinham have shown me today, and I certainly look forward to working with them and the town for the next three years,” Engler said.

He said he and Cluchey have worked closely on the board. Both said the important issues moving forward would be the development of the new waterfront park, improvements needed at the town office as well as exploring solar power opportunities.

Bringing high-speed broadband to underserved areas in town is another key issue, Engler said.

Cluchey said selectmen will have to tackle all those issues while focusing on keeping taxes as low as possible.

“I am honored to be re-elected and pleased to continue serving the Town of Bowdoinham. We have a really solid team on the Select Board,” Cluchey said, adding “I look forward to continuing to work with the board, town manager and staff, committees, and residents on behalf of our great town.”

Kathleen Montejo ran unopposed and won a seat on the Maine School Administrative District 75 school board after Julie Booty decided not to seek reelection.

The election drew a 31% voter turnout.

