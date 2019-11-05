BRIDGTON — Voters approved two referendum questions at the polls Tuesday but voted down a proposed ordinance about recreational marijuana.

Amendments to the town’s Land Use Ordinance were approved 642-480.

The town’s ordinance regarding giving affordable housing preference to residents was repealed 604-528.

A proposed ordinance allowing recreational marijuana retail stores and cultivation facilities, among other related businesses, in town was voted down 725-453, with eight blank ballots.

