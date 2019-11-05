WINDHAM — David Douglass and Nick Kalogerakis upset incumbent Town Councilors Bob Muir and Donna Chapman at the polls on Tuesday.

Douglass, chairman of the Windham Planning Board, received 930 votes for the At-Large seat while Muir received 759. Charles Hawkins, Jr., who dropped out of the race, received 191 votes.

Kalogerakis, a member of the Planning Board, received 951 votes for the South District seat, while Chapman received 749 and Gartay Yekeh received 204.

Both Douglass and Kalogerakis will each serve three-year terms on the Town Council.

Incumbent Jarrod Maxfield ran unopposed and retained his seat with 1,571 votes.

In the RSU 14 uncontested races, incumbent Scott McLean retained his three-year seat with 1,135 votes, while Marge Govoni took a second three-year seat with 1,120 votes.

Jennie Butler won the two-year balance of a three-year term on the School Board with 1,640 of votes.

Linda Morrell will remain in her two-year position of town clerk with 1,840 votes.

This story will be updated.

