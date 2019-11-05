Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale this restaurant/retail building located in a premium, high-profile spot between Rockland’s two prominent regional shopping plazas and just a short distance from the Samoset Resort, the Rockland Ferry Services and downtown Rockland.

Right on busy Route 1, in the heart of Rockland’s retail corridor, this property has 112 feet of street frontage with a traffic count of 15,480 VPD. The site also has access to Lev Gordon Drive at the corner of the lighted intersection with Camden Street.

Built in 2006 and formerly a Tim Horton’s, this 3,224 ± retail/restaurant building with a drive-thru is ideal for a variety of retail and service uses, national/regional fast food or banking operations. 2,000+ daytime employees live within a 1-mile radius.

The 0.91± acre plot has 27 on-site parking spaces. There is a drive-thru window and the property currently has two bathrooms. Included in the sale will be a combination walk-in freezer and cooler.

Surrounding this property are over 200 businesses. Just north on Route 1 is Home Depot and the Harbor Plaza, which includes Shaw’s, Staples and T.J. Maxx. Heading south, you’ll pass Hannaford before reaching Walmart and Lowe’s Home Improvement.

With an assessed value of $835,700 for the land and building, this is a striking opportunity to grow a business in one of Maine’s most popular tourist areas.

The property at 168 Camden St., Rockland is offered at $390,000 by Mark Malone, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact him at 207-773-6000; 207-772-2422; or [email protected] Visit: www.malonecb.com.

