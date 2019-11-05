BOWDOIN — A Bowdoin family escaped a fire that left their home at 664 Main St. uninhabitable Monday night.
There were at least three adults and three children, ages 3, 4 and 16, at home when the fire broke out.
The family called for the fire department shortly after 7:30 p.m. No one was hurt.
The home is owned by Michael and Jane Patterson, who have lived there for 40 years.
Bowdoin Deputy Fire Chief Greg West said the fire started on the second floor and was likely caused by an electrical problem.
West said the home has extensive damage and is currently uninhabitable.
The home in insured, and the American Red Cross was called to help the family with housing and other needs.
