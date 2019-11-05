BIDDEFORD — Scarborough will get another shot at an elusive girls’ soccer state title.

The second-ranked Red Storm handed top-ranked Cheverus its first loss of the season, 2-1, in the Class A South final at Waterhouse Field on Tuesday.

Ashley Sabatino scored early and freshman Ali Mokriski broke a tie with 20 minutes to play as Scarborough (15-2) won its third consecutive regional championship. The Red Storm also earned a third straight chance at nemesis Camden Hills (17-0) – the three-time reigning state champion – in Saturday’s Class A state final at Hampden Academy at 5:30 p.m..

“I’ve been thinking about how badly I wanted to get back and play Camden Hills,” said Sabatino. “I was so motivated tonight.”

Cheverus nearly struck first in the fourth minute when speedy senior forward Emma Gallant got past the defense on the left side, but her left-footed shot rolled just wide of the far post.

Then Scarborough opened the scoring 12 minutes in. Caitlin Niles made a run down the right side and crossed the ball into the box. It was deflected out by the defense, but came to Sabatino near the top of the box and she ripped a left-footed shot that Cheverus goalkeeper Neve Cawley got a hand on, but was unable to stop.

“I took the shot and the ground being so slippery really helped,” said Sabatino. “I’ve practiced shooting and was confident.”

For the first time all season, the Stags were behind.

Scarborough goalkeeper Nikki Young preserved the lead with a leaping save on a Gallant shot in the 24th minute and the Red Storm went into halftime up one.

Cheverus came out strong in the second half. After Riley O’Mara had a shot saved off the line by a Red Storm defender just seconds in, the Stags pulled even with 28:40 remaining when Gallant served in a corner kick and Lauren Jordan knocked it home.

Scarborough went back on top eight minutes later.

Sabatino set up the play, crossing the ball to Grace Pettingill. She passed to Mokriski, who knocked the ball past Cawley (seven saves) for a 2-1 lead with 20:20 to go.

“The ball just came across from Grace and I one-timed it and it went into the top corner,” said Mokriski. “I thought the ball might go over (the crossbar), but it was a lucky shot, I guess.”

The Red Storm had some anxious moments late as Cheverus had three free kicks and Gallant launched one last promising bid that was snared by Young (three saves) to finish it off.

“It’s a big win,” said Scarborough Coach Mike Farley. “That was another classic game between the two of us. I’m really happy for the girls. It was a really fun soccer game to be a part of.”

The Stags finished the best season in program history at 16-1.

“I thought we responded well,” said Cheverus Coach Craig Roberts. “We had some chances. The girls didn’t quit. We showed resiliency. That’s what happens with eight great senior leaders.

“It hurts. Our goal was to win a state championship because we had a team that could do it, but Scarborough beat us. Hats off to them.”

