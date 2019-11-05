GORHAM — Benjamin Hartwell, James Hager Jr. and Janet Kuech were the winners Tuesday in the six-way race for three seats on the Town Council.
Voters also approved, 1,378 to 1,1016, allowing the town to borrow $5.9 million to buy and develop an industrial park.
Vote counts in the council race were: Hartwell, 1,379; Hager, 897; Kuech, 847; Tyler J. Gowen, 834; Richard Davis Jr., 719; and Paul Smith, 789.
In the race for two School Committee seats, Philip Gagnon Jr., with 1,273 votes, and incumbent Stewart McCallister, with 1,160 votes, defeated James Brockman, who received 1,097 votes.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Forecaster Sports
Four teams still alive in football, soccer playoffs- Southern edition
-
Nation & World
Democrats flip Virginia; Kentucky governor’s race too close to call
-
American Journal
Hager, Hartwell, Kuech win Gorham council seats; land buy referendum passes
-
Forecaster Sports
Scarborough girls hand Cheverus first loss, return to state game
-
Portland Forecaster
Snyder set to be next Portland mayor