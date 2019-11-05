Gorham School Committee candidate Phil Gagnon Jr. opens the door for Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap. Dunlap visited the town’s Ward 1-1 polling place Tuesday at the middle school. Robert Lowell/American Journal

GORHAM — Benjamin Hartwell, James Hager Jr. and Janet Kuech were the winners Tuesday in the six-way race for three seats on the Town Council.

Voters also approved, 1,378 to 1,1016, allowing the town to borrow $5.9 million to buy and develop an industrial park.

Vote counts in the council race were: Hartwell, 1,379; Hager, 897; Kuech, 847; Tyler J. Gowen, 834; Richard Davis Jr., 719; and Paul Smith, 789.

In the race for two School Committee seats, Philip Gagnon Jr., with 1,273 votes, and incumbent Stewart McCallister, with 1,160 votes, defeated James Brockman, who received 1,097 votes.

This story will be updated.

 

