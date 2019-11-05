NEW HIRES

Russ Hall joined Montalvo as a field service and sales technician.

Hall brings more than 30 years of technical support experience, including customer support, product development, project management and technical sales consulting. He previously worked for Pitney Bowes Inc. and Burkhart Dental Equipment.

Porta & Company has hired Tim Millett as a broker.

Millett was previously a broker with The Boulos Company. He brings experience in commercial real estate sales and leasing.

Melanie Graham joined RE/MAX Realty One as a Realtor.

Graham brings more than eight years of experience with local real estate and specializes in residential, multi-family and land projects.

PROMOTIONS

Gibson Fay-LeBlanc was named executive director of Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance.

Fay-LeBlanc, a writer, teacher and nonprofit leader, joined MWPA as the associate director last September. She had served as interim executive director since May.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Donna Lawlor, a clinical director for Greater Portland Health’s Healthcare for the Homeless Program, was recognized with the Nurse Practitioner Excellence Award at the annual Maine Primary Care Association Conference.

Lawlor has worked as the clinical director since 2016.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Junior Achievement of Maine added three members to its board of directors.

Robert Banaski is the senior vice president of community banking for Northeast Bank. He lives in Saco.

Melissa Moffett Denbow is the vice president of corporate giving and community relations at Machias Savings Bank.

Darren Hurlburt is the chief financial officer at Baker Newman Noyes. From 2000 to 2017, Hurlburt served as the controller, chief financial officer and chief executive officer for Maine Education Services.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland announced new officers to its board of directors.

Julie Ray, of Perkins Thompson, was named president of the board. Lex Meagher, of Kennebunk Savings Bank, was named vice president and Jeremy Handlon, of Marcum LLP, continues as treasurer. Christine Hume, also of Kennebunk Savings Bank, is the new secretary.

Lisa Bellefleur, vice president of mortgage lending at Town & Country Federal Credit Union, joined the board of directors.

