I recently went on a European trip to Budapest, Hungary, and Bratislavia, Slovakia. We went on guided tours.
The guides not only showed us the buildings, monuments and other sites but also talked about the histories of their countries: the wars, the oppression, the different governments and what economies they had experienced. Both countries had thrown off the yoke of a socialist economic system in the late 1980s and had adopted the supply-side capitalistic model.
Thirty years later, they are booming – new manufacturing and buildings along with full employment and tremendous optimism. I reflected on the fact that many of our politicians want to drive our successful economy back to the failed socialist system that these people rejected. How ironic!
Lloyd Doughty
Cumberland Foreside
