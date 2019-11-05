I continue to be perplexed, disturbed and incredulous about the blatant misuse of power by the current occupant in the White House. Equally, the fact that many elected officials (particularly those members of the Republican Party) continue to protect their party and its leader in lieu of upholding their responsibility to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, is mind boggling. Need I remind the president and these elected officials that they work for us, and as such their responsibility is to uphold the laws and principles of this nation?

Come next November, I look forward to a leadership change. Perhaps if our elected representatives take responsibility, we may see the White House occupant be removed sooner than that date. We certainly appear to have enough evidence (including the president’s own words, actions and acknowledgements) that he has no respect for the Constitution and the law. Representatives, in the words of Bill Belichick: Do your job!

Don Cohen

Portland

