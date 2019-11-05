As many as 28 Portland families served with eviction letters last month will not have to leave their apartments after all, according to a new management company that apologized Tuesday and said the notices were sent in error.

Several tenants in the complex at 240 Harvard Street, known also as The Woodwinds, said they received letters saying their month-to-month living situations would be terminated at the end of December “for business and economic reasons,” including the sale of the complex to 240 Harvard St., LLC.

The complex has 61 units, about half of which are occupied by low-income tenants who participate in the federal Section 8 housing program to help pay their rent. Only those tenants received the eviction letters, which said the new company had decided “not to participate in the Section 8 program.”

The letters prompted fear and concern among tenants, many of whom are single mothers or families with children. Housing officials and advocates also raised questions about the legality of the letter and whether the company was discriminating against tenants based on the vouchers.

“I thought they’re not going to kick out this many people all at once – who does that to people?” said Annie Brown, who has lived in the complex for five years with her two daughters ages 23 and 10. “So I really wasn’t worried about (the sale of the property). I didn’t see it coming.”

Mark Adelson, executive director of the Portland Housing Authority, which oversees vouchers for 16 apartment units in the complex, said the size and timing of the eviction made it unusual and difficult for many people to deal with. He said it was his understanding that all 28 units occupied by tenants with vouchers received the letters.

“Coming into the market like this and being extremely harsh with a time frame to the end of the year is really unusual and I don’t think it’s necessary,” Adelson said. “I think they can be given more time. Apparently this landlord might be new to our market and think it’s fine to do this, but it’s not. It’s insensitive and harsh.”

Increasing rents in Portland have also led to other mass evictions in recent years. In 2016, a New Jersey company gave eviction notices to more than a dozen tenants in order to renovate a Parkside building for people who would pay higher rents, and many tenants were low-income or struggled with mental illness or both.

City officials including Mayor Ethan Strimling worked with the landlord to delay the eviction date so community groups could have more time to relocate the tenants.

The shortage of affordable housing in Portland has emerged as one of the dominant social and political issues in Portland. Neighborhoods like Munjoy Hill have debated over demolitions and zoning changes to protect their housing stock, but voters rejected a form of rent control on the ballot in 2017.

In a statement Tuesday night in response to questions from a reporter, Bill Steinberg, director of acquisitions and asset management for Chestnut Realty Management, LLC, a real estate management company that oversees 240 Harvard St., said the letter warning residents to vacate their apartments was issued in error.

When 240 Harvard St., LLC purchased the complex, there were a number of outstanding code enforcement violations that had not been addressed by the previous owner, Steinberg said.

His company also provided a copy of a letter from city code enforcement to the previous owner, Apex Management, documenting non-compliance on fire safety issues such as hathe failure to provide more than one fire exit from bedrooms and ensure that fire doors are self-closing or auto-closing.

“Contrary to what is stated in the letter, we do not intend to evict these residents in order to renovate the building,” Steinberg said. “While necessary renovations will begin shortly to ensure the building is brought up to code and residents are kept safe, the current residents do not need to vacate to accommodate this work.”

Steinberg also said the letter incorrectly stated the company would not be participating in the Section 8 program. However, he said, they would like to move residents who were on month-to-month agreements to new leases and will work with them on an individual basis.

“We will be reaching out to each resident immediately to discuss this and reinforce that the letter was sent in error and can be disregarded,” he said.

Prior to Steinberg’s statement Tuesday night, housing officials, advocates and tenants raised concerns about the eviction notices and pointed to them as the latest example of a shortage of affordable housing in Portland.

Brown, a single mother who works as a restaurant server, and other women gathered in the kitchen of her three-bedroom apartment Tuesday, where they said the impact of the letters has been devastating.

“It’s sad,” said Paris Galope, who lives in the complex with her three children ages 4, 7, and 9. She said since receiving the letter Oct. 17 she has tried to look for a new apartment and encountered landlords telling her they won’t accept Section 8.

“We’re all friends but we can’t even look together because we all need to find a place,” Brown said. “We can’t even help each other. It’s like, ‘Oh, let me call before Paris does.’ I feel weird about that.”

“They’re kicking us out but then it’s our responsibility to come up with a security deposit and all that and cover the expenses of moving,” said Michelle Rand, a bookkeeper at Shaw’s who lives at 240 Harvard Street with her daughter, and is on a voucher through Shalom House.

“Maybe there really is a stigma and people discriminate,” said Brown. “They assume we don’t work or we aren’t clean, but we’re just poor.”

Katie McGovern, an attorney at Pine Tree Legal Assistance, said seven households from the Harvard Street apartments had contacted the organization for help.

They receive their rental assistance through both Portland and Westbrook housing authorities, and they all were told to move out by Dec. 31.

McGovern said she had concerns about the legality of the eviction notices. State laws shield people who receive public housing assistance from discrimination in some ways. But landlord participation in the Section 8 housing program is voluntary, and the state’s highest court limited protections for tenants in 2011.

In that case, the court held that a Scarborough housing complex could deny a prospective tenant because of the additional regulatory requirements that came with her housing voucher. Still, Pine Tree Legal plans to represent the tenants when they are summonsed to eviction court, likely in January, McGovern said.

“We think this is different because in this case, people are being evicted because of their receipt of a housing subsidy, and we believe that is impermissible,” McGovern said.

McGovern said the legal aid organization had not communicated with the landlord or with any other tenants. She said the tenants they have spoken to are families with children and people with disabilities.

“This is an impossible market for low-income people in Portland,” McGovern said. “Portland keeps building very expensive condos, but the affordable housing supply continues to dwindle. This large-scale eviction is another example of the crisis Portland is in and the terribly sad situations that low-income families are facing.”

At the Westbrook Housing Authority, Executive Director Chris LaRoche said the authority administers vouchers for two households at the Harvard Street complex.

“It’s very discouraging for people who are subsidized by vouchers,” LaRoche said. “Most people who are subsidized by vouchers are working, but they’re making wages that don’t allow them to fully subsist.”

LaRoche said he knows landlords who are receptive to renting to tenants who receive housing vouchers, but the rents subsidized by federal government are set too low for the market in the Greater Portland area.

He said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development set that fair market rent in this area at $1,071 for a one-bedroom apartment this year, and has proposed a lower number for 2020.

LaRoche said that number is not fair because those units are typically renting for $1,300 per month or more, and the three housing authorities in Westbrook, Portland and South Portland have challenged that number for next year.

“This is symptomatic of a bigger economic problem,” LaRoche said.

Staff Writer Megan Gray contributed to this report.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous