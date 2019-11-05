The cross country, soccer and football postseason produced a memorable week which gave the MidCoast a state champion and has left three other squads still standing.

Here’s a recap of the week that was and a look at what remains:

Cross country

Mt. Ararat won a second championship this fall, as the boys’ cross country team joined golf atop the heap.

Last Saturday at Twin Brook Recreation Center, the Eagles scored 84 points to hold off Bangor (91) for the Class A title. Brunswick (116) came in third.

As always, standout Lisandro Berry-Gaviria set the tone for Mt. Ararat, which won its first championship since 1994, finishing first on the 5-kilometer course with a time of 15 minutes, 51.76 seconds.

“It means the world to me,” said Berry-Gaviria. “This has been our goal for our high school career, ever since our freshman year. At times over the last couple years, I didn’t think it was going to be a dream that would come to fruition. When I heard the results and heard we had won, I broke down and started crying. It’s a lot to take in.”

Also scoring for the Eagles were Grady Satterfield (eighth, 16:37.66), Lucas Bergeron (19th, 17:22.26), Jace Hollenbach (22nd, 17:28.06) and Nate Cohen (34th, 17:50.88).

“(The other runners) started emulating what (Lisandro) does, doing all the right things,” Mt. Ararat coach Diane Fournier said. “He warms up well, makes sure he does his stretching at the end of every practice, lifts weights. He does all those things, and it’s catching on.”

Brunswick was led by individual runner-up Will Shaughnessy (16:02.03).

In the girls’ Class A race, won by Bonny Eagle with 72 points, Mt. Ararat (182) placed fifth and Brunswick (262) came in 12th. The Eagles were led by Camila Ciembroniewicz (21st, 20:57.29). The Dragons’ fastest runner was Miacaela Ashby (25th, 21:14.59).

In the Class B boys’ meet, won by Greely, Morse didn’t compete as a team, but three individuals took part: Aidan Pryor (who had the 39th-fastest time, 18:12.66), Liam Scanlon (43rd, 18:22.38) and Finn Thelen (45th, 18:28.51).

The cross country season concludes for select runners Saturday in Manchester, Connecticut with the New England championship meet. The Mt. Ararat and Brunswick boys’ squads qualified as teams.

Boys’ soccer

On the pitch, Brunswick’s boys’ soccer team advanced to the regional final in dramatic fashion. The second-ranked Dragons advanced with a 4-0 victory over No. 7 Brewer in the quarterfinals, then needed double-overtime to beat No. 3 Camden Hills, 1-0, in the semifinals Saturday. Josh Musica had the winning tally. Brunswick (14-1-1) squared off against two-time defending state champion Lewiston (14-1-1), the top seed, in the regional final Wednesday in Bath. The Blue Devils won the regular season meeting, 4-2, Sept. 27 in Lewiston. If victorious, the Dragons would play Falmouth (13-2-1) or Gorham (13-2-1) in the state final Saturday in Hampden.

Mt. Ararat, the No. 4 seed in Class A North, was upset by No. 5 Messalonskee, 2-1, in last week’s quarterfinal round to finish the year 6-7-2.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Brunswick, ranked second in Class A North, defeated No. 7 Hampden Academy, 4-0, in its quarterfinal, then was upset, 2-0, by No. 6 Bangor in the semifinals to finish 12-4.

Mt. Ararat, the No. 3 seed in Class A North, was also upset by Bangor, 2-1, in the quarterfinals to wind up 9-5-1.

Football

Brunswick and Mt. Ararat are still alive in the football playoffs.

The Dragons, ranked first in Class B North after a perfect regular season, had no trouble with No. 8 Brewer in last Friday’s quarterfinals, rolling, 47-0. This Friday, Brunswick (9-0) hosts No. 5 Skowhegan (5-4) in the semifinals. The Dragons beat Skowhegan, 48-7, in the opener in September.

Mt. Ararat, the No. 2 seed in the eight-man large school division, pulled away in the second half to eliminate No. 3 Yarmouth, 52-20, and improve to 7-2). Friday, the Eagles go to No. 1 Maranacook (9-0) for the division final. Mt. Ararat lost twice, 38-18 and 34-24, to Maranacook this season.

Press Herald staff writer Glenn Jordan contributed to this story.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: