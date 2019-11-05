NEW GLOUCESTER – Betty M. Keating McCoubrey, 84, passed away peacefully with family and friends gathered by her side on Oct. 29, 2019.

Betty was born on Dec. 16, 1934, to Gerald Leroy and Beatrice Ella Keating of Nova Scotia Canada. Betty immigrated from Canada to the United States in 1954 when she became the bride of Jerry C. McCoubrey. She was a lifelong resident of New Gloucester.

Betty is predeceased by her husband, Jerry; a grandson, Keith Robert Craig; and her sister, Nita Patten.

Surviving Betty are her daughter, Wanda M. Craig and her partner, Christopher Houston; her granddaughter and her husband, Deana M. and Alfonso A. Fernandez; great-grandsons Robert Andrew A. Fernandez; son, Thomas McCoubre and his wife, Hilda McCoubrey, Thomas’s son Thomas McCoubrey Jr.; her sister, Nettie Watson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Betty had many pastimes. She loved spending time with family and friends. Some of her best times were yard saling, playing cards and Scrabble. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and reading novels.

Betty loved her pets large and small. They were great fun and comfort to her. Of course, it will not be unsaid that her greatest joy was making people laugh.

A memorial service be held on Nov, 9 starting at 2 p.m. Visitation will immediately follow until 5 p.m. at Wilson Funeral home in Gray.

In lieu of flowers the family requests all donations be made to the ASPCA.

