SANFORD – Doris V. Thompson, 87, of Sanford, Maine, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Doris was born in Springvale, Maine, on July 14, 1932, the daughter of the late Albert and Louise (Dumont) Vallee. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, son, David Thompson, brother, Donald Vallee and sister Rita Ellis. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth (Betty) Ballantyne of Laconia N.H., Mary Normand and husband, Gary, of Springvale, and sons, John Thompson and wife Phyllis of Brentwood N.H., James Thompson and wife Suzanne of The Villages, Fla., and Daniel Thompson and fiancé, Lynn Rollins, of Lebanon, Maine; her sister, Linda McCann and husband, Eric, of Sanford, along with 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.Doris lived life lovingly for family. She graced us with quiet lessons of life well lived with dignity, class and adventure. She was a devout Catholic communicant of Holy Family Church of Sanford. Doris volunteered at H.D. Goodall Hospital for 17 years and assisted with the American Red Cross. She was kind and giving of herself while being a caregiver to many. Her work ethic mattered not the task but to do so with pride as she worked in manufacturing, retail, restaurant, hotel industry and nursing.Calling hours are Wednesday, November 6, at 9-10:30 a.m., at Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter Street, Sanford.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 6, at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Church in Sanford.Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com. Those planning on an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Doris’s memory toHospice of Southern Maine,180 US Route 1, No1,Scarborough, ME 04073 or toSaint Thomas School69 North AvenueSanford ME 04073

Send questions/comments to the editors.