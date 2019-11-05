BRUNSWICK – Glenn Allen Moore, 52 of Brunswick, Maine.

Glenn passed away peacefully at his home, on October 25, 2019. He was born July 10, 1967, “Son Number Four” of Frederick W. Moore and Fay C. (Costello) Moore of Ashland, Massachusetts. He had a smile that would light up a room and an excellent sense of humor.

Glenn graduated in 1986 from Keefe Tech where he studied electronics. He was an avid sports fan, and remained loyal to New England’s teams. He was the commissioner of multiple Fantasy sports leagues, and looked forward to competing with his friends each season. He loved animals, and had a special place in his heart for feline companions Above all else, Glenn loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them at the family cottage, Blue Mist, on Peaks Island, Maine.

Glenn is survived by his mother; his son, Allen Moore; his daughter, Kayla Moore and her partner, Brandon Smith; his sister, Gail Volpe and her husband, Vinny; brothers, Marty and Garry Moore; his beloved cat, Sami, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their children, whom he loved dearly. Glenn was predeceased by his father, and brother, Brian Moore.

A funeral service will be held Friday Nov. 8, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., Ashland, Mass., with urn burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. One visiting hour will be held Friday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers

donations may be made in his name to

Midcoast Humane,

190 Pleasant Street,

Brunswick, ME 04011

