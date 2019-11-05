BRADENTON, Fla. – Prudence E. Foster of Sarasota, Florida, and Georgetown, Maine, died peacefully at Manatee Memorial Hospital on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Prudy was born in New York City and raised in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey; the daughter of Edward S. and Aileen Evans. She graduated from Mountain Lakes High School in 1959 and attended York Jr College. As a young woman, she summered in Maine where she met her future husband, David R. Foster. Dave and Prudy married in 1961 and moved to Bath where they raised three sons. Prudy owned and operated a Dunkin’ Donuts with her husband, and later and worked at L.L. Bean as a customer service representative until her retirement.

Prudy and Dave were active in the Sagadahoc Chapter of the Maine Organic Farmers and Growers Association, as well as very enthusiastic campers. By the time they retired, they were traveling the country full-time in an RV, and even spent a season in Mexico, as well as numerous summers on Prince Edward Island.

Prudy enjoyed her home life, holidays and celebrations. No occasion passed without a large group gathering in her home for food and fellowship. Later, when she and Dave moved to Sarasota Florida, she became very active in a sewing group and poured her energy into sewing with her friends.

In addition to her parents, Prudy was preceded in death by her husband, David, and sisters, Polly and Penelope Evans.

She is survived by three sons: David R. Foster Jr. and his longtime companion, Rebecca Nichols; Edward E. Foster and his wife, Amy Foster; and Dan Foster and his wife, Dr. Laura Murphy-Foster. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Megan, Ara, Delaney, Madeline, Isabella, John, Liam, Elizabeth and Rachel Foster; as well nieces, a nephew and several cousins.

The family will announce a celebration of life at a later date.

