PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Rory John Guerrero, born Oct. 9, 2019, passed away peacefully at home in Pittsford, N.Y. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Although short, Rory’s purpose on earth was mighty, and it’s safe to say the impact he made in just three short weeks was enormous.

Rory is survived by his parents, Luke and Whitney (Prior) Guerrero; and sister, Gemma of Pittsford, N.Y.; paternal grandparents, Frank and Marie (Gilsenan) Guerrero of Hopewell Junction, N.Y., maternal grandparents, Michael Prior and Jill Marshall of Portland; uncles and aunts, Chris and Lauren (Guerrero) Hernandez of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., and Abbey Prior of Portland; cousins, Eily Hernandez and Wyatt Hutchins; and maternal great-grandmother, Joan (Webber) Marshall of Farmington.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. at Church of the Transfiguration, 50 West Bloomfield Rd., Pittsford, NY 14534.

To share a memory of Rory or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.

The courtesy of no flowers is requested.

Memorial donations in Rory’s memory may be

made to the

Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive

Care Unit (NICU)

300 East River Road

Box 278996

Rochester, NY 14627

or to the family’s organization: thepinkzebraclub.com.

