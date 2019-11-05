SOUTH PORTLAND – Mr. Stanley F. Frank Sr., 83, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his loving family by his side.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 12, 1936, Stan was the son of the late George and Margaret (Wessell) Frank. He attended Western Hills High School in Cincinnati and moved to Maine in 1955 after enlisting in the United States Coast Guard where he served his country honorably for over 20 years. Upon retiring from the service, Stan obtained his associates degree under the GI Bill. Stan’s second career was as the maintenance supervisor at South Portland Nursing home for over 20 years where he made lasting friendships with fellow staff and patients.

Stan would be the first to tell you that his enlistment and move to Maine was the best decision of his entire life as it led him to his beloved wife Adrienne. The story of Stan and Adrienne started in 1956. While stationed in Portsmouth, Stan and a Coast Guard buddy went to the movie theater where Adrienne worked. After the movie, Stan and his friend asked Adrienne and her friend out for something to eat. Being a gentleman, Stan asked for Adrienne’s number with nothing to write on but the dust on his dash board. Little did either of them know, but that night would spark the beginning of a 62-year marriage filled with happiness.

Adrienne and Stan married in Portsmouth on Feb. 9, 1957 and shortly thereafter moved to the Portland area where they began their rather large family. With the exceptions of a few years here and there, they made their home in the Willard Beach neighborhood of South Portland and raised their family on the foundations of faith and love.

And Adrienne and Stan did it right. While their kids were growing up, there was the parent who made the rules, and the one who enforced them. All the kids would tell you their dad was definitely the disciplinarian. However, regardless of how tough his exterior could be, his children always knew he was truly a big, soft hearted guy. As a father he would always be there to lend a listening ear, offer suggestions and provide support 100 percent of the time. And this wasn’t just with his own children. Stan was a father figure to many people. A true leader, he always looked out for others and helped whenever and where ever he could.

This compassionate and caring characteristic is undoubtedly the result of the teachings of his Catholic faith. A very devoted man, he was a longtime communicant of Holy Cross Church (where he didn’t always sing the hymns on key) and a member of the Knights of Columbus Cheverus Council #2344. He appreciated all of God’s creations and was appreciative of the simple things: gardening, watching birds (especially cardinals), and his beloved cats, Edith and Archie.

A proud Veteran, Stan went out of his way to acknowledge other veterans and loved hearing and sharing stories with others who had served. Stan possessed the gift of gab and those who knew him know he could and would talk to anyone. A quick trip to the grocery store could end up taking over three hours, but that’s just who he was. He was a kind hearted guy who was interested more in others than himself. He was a great husband who worked multiple jobs to set a good example for his kids and to make sure his wife was able to stay home with the children. He was the kind of man who was a father to those without a dad. He was the kind of man who would drop what he was doing to help the neighbor, a family member or friend. And, he was the kind of Poppy and Grandpa who made sure he had a unique and special relationship with each of his grandchildren. Simply put, if you were lucky enough to know Stan, you were lucky enough.

Stan is predeceased by his siblings, Joyce Lynch, Allen Frank, Ronald Frank, and George Frank.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Adrienne Frank of South Portland; children, Stanley F. Frank Jr. and partner Jane of South Portland, Stephen F. Frank and wife Debbie of Westbrook, Scott A. Frank and wife Stacy of South Portland, Shawn M. Frank and wife Marcia of Westbrook, Stacy M. Frank of South Portland, Susanne Conti and husband Mark of South Portland, Seth T. Frank and wife Jocelyn of Boston; grandchildren, Nathan, Jenna, Ryan, Joshua, Zachary, Shawn Jr., Shelbie, Shantelle, Victoria, Nicholas, Olivia, Benjamin and Josef; great-grandchildren, Trey and Gabriel; siblings, Kathleen Kleinholz, Donald Frank and wife Maryann, and William Frank and wife Judy, all of Ohio.

Visiting Hours celebrating Stan’s life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Stan’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to

Holy Cross Church

124 Cottage Road

South Portland, ME 04106

or to the

Wounded Warrior Project

P.O. Box 758516

Topeka, KS 66675

