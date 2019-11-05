BRUNSWICK – William “Bill” Joseph Heaphy was born and raised in Bridgeport Connecticut. He graduated from Notre Dame University in 1960 where he majored in English. He taught English for two years and then joined the Air Force in 1962. His love of flying led him to a career in the military as a navigator, flying C-130s during the Vietnam war and later flying C-5s. He retired as a Major in 1982. After retiring from the Air Force he worked for NASA as a contract computer programmer on their project to improve automated flying systems.

With the kids grown and graduated from college, Bill and Carole were free to sell the house, join the Peace Corps, and run off to the far end of Central Asia for two years, which they did. They spent their two Peace Corps years in Kyrgyzstan, a small republic of the former Soviet Union on the Chinese border about 800 miles north of India. They both taught English in the capital city of Bishkek – Carole at the National Pediatric Research Institute and Bill at the Technical University.

Upon arriving back in the United States, they bought a trailer and started wandering across the U.S., visiting their children in Connecticut, Wyoming, and Colorado. Eventually Bill and Carole moved back to the northeast to be closer to their grandchildren and settled in the Brunswick, Maine area in 2004. Bill enjoyed volunteering in the local community including with the Maine State Music Theatre, the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, and various activities with the United Methodist Church of Brunswick as well as a docent on Eagle Island leading tours.

In his spare time he thoroughly enjoyed visiting with the friendly staff and patrons of Byrnes Irish Pub and Joshua’s.

Bill is survived by his three children Michele Heaphy (Paul Ferguson), Kristen Wheatley, and Mark Heaphy (Maurine Donahue), his four grandchildren, Nora Heaphy, Owen Heaphy, Eva Heaphy and Quinn Wheatley, as well as her sister Sandy Weaver (Rick Weaver) and niece and nephew, Darcie George and Derek Weaver, Melissa Heaphy, Christina Heaphy-Moore, and Kevin Heaphy.

A memorial service was held November 2, at the Brunswick Methodist Church, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfuneralhome.com.

