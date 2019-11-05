South Portland police have released a series of surveillance photos that may show the people responsible for a spate of burglaries that date back to August.

Several police departments in greater Portland have been investigating burglaries since the summer, including at least 15 businesses in Portland alone, that could be connected.

Police in South Portland said they believe the two people in the photos released Tuesday are suspects in some of the burglaries. Although specific locations, methods of entry, and items stolen are being withheld at this time for investigative purposes, police said it appears some of the burglaries have involved forced entry during early morning hours.

Last Friday, Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin shared a list of 15 businesses that had been burglarized since late August. The burglaries were reported all over the city and in different types of businesses. The earliest one identified by police was at China Taste at 1223 Washington Ave. on Aug. 23, and the most recent was at Elsmere BBQ at 476 Stevens Ave. on Wednesday. A number of the targets were car repair businesses or tire shops, including two locations of Paulin’s Tire.

South Portland Police detective Scott Corbett said if anyone recognizes individuals in the photos, or has any additional information about the burglaries, they should contact police.

Additionally, police have encouraged business owners to lock their doors and windows.

