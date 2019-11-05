Polls have closed and the votes are being counted to determine who will become Portland’s mayor.

Incumbent Ethan Strimling was challenged by City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau, former school board chair Kate Snyder and restaurant server Travis Curran. This is the third contest since the position was changed from a part-time ceremonial mayor selected each year by the City Council to a full-time, paid position elected by voters citywide for a four-year term.

The election is expected to be decided by ranked-choice voting. If no candidate receives a majority after the first round, an instant runoff will take place. The second-place votes on the ballots cast for the last place candidate will be reallocated to the remaining candidates. That process will continue until someone receives a majority.

City Clerk Katherine Jones said she doesn’t expect the runoff will take long, once the voting machines and memory cards are transported to City Hall. The final results should be known sometime Tuesday night, she said.

Ward clerks at two polling locations described turnout as “above average” and “very good” for an off-year election that had periodic rain during the afternoon. Portland’s City Clerk said before the election that she expected more than 30 percent of Portland voters to cast ballots Tuesday, while the statewide voter turnout was expected to be between 10 and 20 percent.

The steady flow of voters reflected interest the mayor’s race, which broke fundraising and spending records for a city election, as well as contested races for the District 3 seats on the City Council and Board of Education.

North Deering resident Mira D’Amato, 21, declined to explain how she ranked the mayoral candidates on the ballot she cast at the Grace Baptist Church. But she and her mother, Terry, 42, both suggested that Strimling was not their first choice.

“I think it’s time for a change in leadership,” Mira D’Amato said, noting that she was concerned about education and affordable housing. “Not enough has been accomplished with housing, so hopefully some new leadership will make progress on that.”

Riverton resident Nicole Myers, 46, said she marked Snyder first on her ballot and Thibodeau second. As a mother and educator, she appreciated Snyder’s previous service on the school board and her current role as the head of the Foundation for Portland Public Schools, which raises private funding to help support education.

“I really like how she’s looking for other revenue sources, rather than just relying on property taxes,” Myers said, adding that Snyder was “pragmatic, honest and transparent” about what the city can and can’t accomplish.

At the Italian Heritage Center in District 3, several voters said they marked Thibodeau first.

Rosemont resident Julia Ridge, 60, said she doesn’t like the “vitriol” of local politics in recent years, so she marked Thibodeau first. “He supports a lot of the things I support,” she said. “And he seems to get what the mayor’s position is supposed to be.”

Libbytown resident Starr Soul-McDonald, 31, also marked Thibodeau first and “not Ethan” second. She supports Thibodeau’s plans to build more affordable housing.

“We need something different,” she said. “I want to see what he can bring to the table.”

But Libbytown resident Logan Kendzierski-MacDonald, 24, said he was sticking with Strimling, because of his support of immigrants.

“I like what he’s done keeping Portland a safe place for refugees,” he said.

The ballots were cast after a long and heated campaign, where candidates raised record sums of money and debated the role of the mayor.

Strimling, 52, immediately defined his candidacy as the most progressive in the race, racking up endorsements from 31 labor unions and progressive activists, including national nods from The People for Bernie and The Progressive Change Champion Committee. He vowed to “push through” a $15 minimum for Portland businesses, enact tenant protections previously turned down by the council and advocate for a local $10 million to build more affordable housing.

Thibodeau and Snyder, however, ran primarily to end the division that marked Strimling’s first term and pit the mayor against the council and the city manager — something they argued was holding the back from making progress on pressing issues like affordability and affordable housing.

Thibodeau, 31, pointed to endorsements from five sitting councilors and his four years of working with City Manager Jon Jennings as proof of

his readiness to hold the city’s highest elected municipal office. He promised to work with state and regional officials to address the pressing issues of affordable housing, homelessness and property tax relief. He floated a “missing middle” program to identify five city-owned parcels of land to offer for development for affordable, middle-income housing. However, he faced repeated attacks by the mayor and his allies for his daytime job as a real estate attorney and support he received from the real estate and development community.

Snyder, 49, emerged as a formidable challenger, stepping back into city politics after a 6 year hiatus. She pointed to her experience leading the school board during the Great Recession and as a homeowner who put her three kids through public schools to qualify her for the position. She campaigned on balancing political ambition with financial capacity, focusing largely on the decision-making process as opposed big ideas, though she advocated for rezoning industrial areas to allow for housing.

Curran, meanwhile, challenged Strimling over who would truly represent the “voice of the people.” The 33-year waiter at Empire Chinese Kitchen argued that he could better relate to the existential anxiety of artists and those in the service industry who worry about being priced out of Portland amid a development boon of luxury condos and hotels.

The race also included the involvement of outside groups, which traded ethics complaints that have not yet been acted upon by the state Ethics Commission.

The biggest spending came from the Unite Portland political action committee, which was formed by Strimling’s former campaign treasurer Dory Ann Waxman with the stated purpose of opposing Strimling’s re-election, while not supporting any specific candidate. The group spent over $30,000, primarily on web videos and Facebook ads. The involvement of Lance Duston, a well-known Republican political operative, became fundraising fodder for the incumbent.

Progressive Portland, a social welfare nonprofit founded by West End resident Steven Biel, helped Strimling raise money and organize field operations. And a political action committee run my Strimling’s former assistance Jason Shedlock, executive director of the Maine State Building and Construction Trades, took out some last minute newspaper ads in support of the incumbent.

The Strimling campaign filed two ethics complaints against United Portland, the most substantial of which was over its failure to report independent expenditures. Waxman returned the favor, filing a complaint over the Strimling cmpaigns failure to report help from Biel and Progressive Portland as contributions.

Although the commission has yet to weigh in, staff issued a preliminary analysis indicating that Waxman did not offer enough evidence to substantiate her claim, while also suggesting that Unite Portland could be fined $7,000 over issues brought to light by Strimling’s campaign.

