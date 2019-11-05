Voters in Westbrook, Saco and Biddeford went to the polls Tuesday to elect mayors to lead the cities.

Biddeford Mayor Alan Casavant narrowly held on to his seat for a fifth term, edging out challenger Jason Litalien by a vote of 2,234 to 2,127. Casavant, a retired teacher, has led the city through a period of economic revitalization. Litalien, who has not held elected office, became a fixture at council meetings in the past year as he spoke out against a downtown parking management plan.

In Saco, City Councilor William Doyle upset incumbent Marston Lovell to become the next mayor. In a close race, Doyle received 1,695 votes and Lovell received 1,485.

Doyle, 39, has represented Ward 3 on the Saco City Council for two terms and works as regional director for the National Correctional Employees Union.

Lovell, a former city councilor and York County commissioner, served one term as mayor.

Westbrook results were still being tabulated by the city clerk at 9:25 p.m.

In Westbrook, incumbent Mayor Mike Sanphy was challenged by Michael Foley, Michael Shaughnessy and Phil Spiller. Sanphy has been mayor for three years and previously served on the Westbrook City Council.

Shaughnessy, who previously served on the Windham Town Council, ran unsuccessfully for Westbrook mayor in 2016. Foley, a stay-at-home father, served 12 years on the Westbrook City Council. Spiller, the son of a former mayor, serves on a number of local boards.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: