A unanimous vote Monday night by the Scarborough Planning Board has cleared the way for Portland-based Maine Medical Center to invest $59 million in a new Maine Medical Partners medical office building on its U.S. Route 1 campus in Scarborough as part of an overall expansion and modernization project.

The 108,000-square-foot, three-story building will be home to Maine Medical Partners practices including neurology; neurosurgery and spine; ear, nose and throat; rehabilitation medicine and vascular surgery, the health care provider said Tuesday in a news release. Existing facilities on the campus include the Scarborough Surgery Center, Maine Medical Center Research Institute, MMP–MaineHealth Cardiology, the MMP Women’s Health Division of Gynecologic Oncology, the Maine Children’s Cancer Program and MMC Outpatient Imaging.

“This is an important milestone for Maine Medical Center and Maine Medical Partners, and we are very pleased to be moving forward,” Maine Med President Jeff Sanders said in the release. “With this new medical building, we continue to develop the Scarborough campus into a regional center for specialty medical care that is convenient for our patients, with easy highway access, ample parking and state-of-the-art facilities.”

Maine Med said it will begin site work later this fall and expects the Scarborough expansion to be completed in 2021. The project is part of a $534 million expansion and modernization plan for Maine Med in Portland and Scarborough that would create 128 new private patient rooms, add 19 procedure rooms for surgeries and other treatments, provide an additional 225 spaces for patient and visitor parking, and consolidate Maine Med staff parking into one garage that would meet current demand and future growth.

